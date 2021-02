Body found in Heights of Aripo

Heights of Aripo, Aripo. - ROGER JACOB

Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Arima man after he was found in a watercress field in the Heights of Aripo on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a report at around 12.18 pm from a farmer in the area who said he found a dead body among his crops.

On reaching the scene police found the body of Doonath Ragoonanan floating face down in two feet of water.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.