Ban on peppers?

THE EDITOR: Recently in the Senate, a question was posed to the Government side that related to pepper spray.

One would have thought the Minister of National Security would be best suited to answer such a question. But I guess since it contained the word "pepper" the Government may have thought it wise to get an answer from the Minister of Agriculture.

His reply, in a nutshell, was very straightforward: Pepper sprays could be more dangerous than guns.

Does this mean we may see a ban on the growing of peppers?

C PETERS

via e-mail