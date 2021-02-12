Augustine to update Tobagonians on THA deadlock on Sunday

Farley Augustine. - THA

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine says he will update Tobagonians on the status of the party’s legal action to break the six-six deadlock in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on Sunday.

“I will address all Tobagonians at home and abroad on the way forward from six-six,” Augustine said on his Facebook page.

The PDP has sought legal action to end the impasse in the THA after the party’s assemblymen and those of the PNM failed on three occasions to elect a presiding officer to oversee the assembly’s business.

They also sent a pre-action protocol letter to the Office of the Clerk of the House for violating the Standing Orders in relation to the vote for the election of a presiding officer.

Augustine, who retained the Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier seat, said the party has resumed meetings with stakeholders.

He said he met with members of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday via Google Meet.

“While we work and fight and in some cases wait out this stalemate, we have begun to engage citizens as we prepare for governance.”

Augustine said during the next few weeks, he and other PDP members will meet with several other interest groups. The discussions will be carried live.

He plans to meet with members of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association on Monday.

“A full schedule of all of our engagements will be forthcoming. Furthermore, we are looking to resume the PDP Prime Time once per week.”

Augustine said community projects and district offices are set to open from Monday.

He said his office and that of PDP political leader Watson Duke have already been reopened.