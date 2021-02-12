Athletics resumes with NAAA test event

The National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) will host a two-day test meet event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo starting Saturday from 1pm.

To minimise the number of athletes gathering at the venue, the opening day has been designated for male and female under-17 athletes while day two will feature senior competitors.

The first day features field events such as shot put and javelin as well as track events like the 100m, 400m, 800m and 3000m.

On Sunday, senior athletes get their long-awaited chance to participate in similar events from 1pm. Long jump will also get under way on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the NAAA, on Friday, it outlined the organisation’s logistics for competing under covid19 regulations.

There will be one entrance point and all athletes, coaches and officials must sanitise upon entry, undergo mandatory temperature checks and wear masks.

Sanitising stations will be placed in strategic positions within both the warm-up and competition arenas.

Clubs will be required to social distance in the stands and athletes on completion of their event will have to leave the stadium.

Implements, such as shot puts and javelins, will be also sanitised before and after use. Based on entry numbers in the field events, athletes will be divided into groups.

Additionally, time schedules will be developed for entrance to warm-up arena and officials will be provided with masks and gloves.

The test event is the first official NAAA-sanctioned meet to take place since the pandemic hit in mid-March last year.