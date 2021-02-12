Another man dies from covid19

File photo

THE number of people who died from covid19 now stands at 137.

The Ministry of Health’s latest covid19 update at 4 pm on Friday showed an increase by one, compared to the previous day. The person was an elderly man with co-morbidities.

The ministry also reported five new cases. The total active cases stood at 177, a decrease by one compared to Thursday's update. The total positive cases (from March, 2020 to present) is now 7,637. The update said the number of cases reflects the samples taken between February 9 and 11.

One more patient was hospitalised between Thursday and Friday, bringing the total number of patients to 29. Twenty are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, and the nine others at Caura hospital.

As of Friday, 90 more people were admitted to state quarantine facilities bringing the figure from 224 to 314.

The total number of people in isolation decreased from six, from 149 to 143.

Like Thursday, there was no one in the step-down facilities.

The total number of recovered patients increased from 7,318 on Thursday to 7,323, on Friday.

To date, the number of people tested at both public and private facilities stood at 89,241. The update reported that of this total, 41,069 were done at private facilities.