Al-Rawi: Conflict of interest involving UNC Senator

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi -

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has responded to Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial accusation that he was in contempt of court for commenting on a case which is still before the court, instead accusing her of having a clear conflict of interest.

In a release on Wednesday, the Office of the AG referred to the arguments heard earlier in the day by Justice Joan Charles who is expected to deliver her ruling next week.

She has been asked to declare as unconstitutional section5(1) of the Bail Act which makes murder an offence for which bail is automatically denied. Former murder accused Akili Charles, who spent nine years on remand before he was discharged on a no-case submission, is represented by a team of attorneys led by Senior Counsel Anand Ramogan and which includes Lutchmedial.

Wednesday’s release from the Office of the AG said if Ramlogan’s client was successful in his claim it would open the floodgates for granting bail for murder.

The release expressed fear it would result in an upsurge in violent crimes.

On Thursday, Lutchmedial accused the Al-Rawi of being contemptuous for violating the sub judice rule by making inflammatory statements of the possible impact of a judgment.

““Is the AG subtly signalling to the court that it should rule in a particular way or else face the wrath of public opinion which he seeks to influence by capitalising on recent brutal killings?” she asked. She also said it was not a UNC or lawyer issue but one between a citizen, the State and the Constitution.

Hours after, in a reply, the Office of the AG quoted Al-Rawi as saying he noted with interest the latest attempt by the UNC Senator to use her parliamentary office to support the case for the grant of bail to Charles and over 1,000 people who are currently remanded on murder charges.

“Ms. Lutchmedial’s unswerving support for the grant of bail is unashamedly contrary to the refusal by her opposition party, the UNC, to support legislation restricting bail to persons charged with gun and gang offences, kidnapping, rape and other violent crimes.

“A more principled position is that Ms Lutchmedial should separate her role as a Parliamentarian from that as a lawyer. There is bound to be a case here of a clear conflict of interest,” Thursday’s release said.