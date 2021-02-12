Ackin eyes festivals, streaming services for Carnival film

Group CEO of Tribe Carnival Dean Ackin

TRIBE CEO Dean Ackin says he is hoping, based on positive early responses, that Lavway, a film about Carnival, will be featured at international film festivals either this or next season.

The highly-anticipated production by The Lost Tribe and Ultimate Events Ltd, supported by Carib, will premiere at IMAX and on local television and social media at 7.30pm on Sunday.

The film is categorised as a musical, and judging by the trailer, it does not appear to have a typical plot. Snippets show an impressive representation of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, in its colour, effects, choreography, and historical cultural references, as suggested in its title.

Ackin said Lavway is a "world between worlds," and can be "the start of our path to Carnival’s true international recognition and greatness in a whole other genre."

At its media launch at Tribe's head office in Woodbrook on Wednesday, Ackin said the goal is not just to have Lavway and future productions feature at international film festivals but also on streaming services like Netflix.

"The ideal scenario would be to capture the attention of a distributor or major streaming service, not just for the film but for Carnival and our culture," he said. "It is highly probable that even international filmmakers would be interested in capturing our stories and presenting it to the world. The potential is there.

"But we need to now continue the work to make sure that we take full advantage of all possible opportunities. Lavway is just the first of many cultural films to come from us."

He said Netflix and other streaming services were continuously looking for new content "and we hope to position ourselves to take advantage of these new opportunities.

"For years we have spoken about the potential income stream that has been ignored."But, he said, streaming rights, films, documentaries, scripted TV could all bea source of revenue and valuable foreign exchange once Carnival is packaged and presented so as to appeal to an international viewing audience

In an otherwise uneventful Carnival season hampered by a pandemic, the film also provided much-needed income to many of its contributors, Ackin said, during a year when his organisation had to reconsider its direction.

"Because of covid, we, like many other businesses, had to rethink our business model and explore new lines of business and new opportunities."

As it made sense to look into areas related to the organisation's core competencies, it moved into film and TV production.

Valmiki Maharaj, executive creative director of Ultimate Events and The Lost Tribe, is also the film's creative director.

Lavway executive producer and technical director Kendal Latchman said thanks to Maharaj's "vision of style, screenplay and sound, he was able to bring on board various other creatives: Muhammed Muwakil, who assisted on script; Lou Lyons (also of Muwakil's band Freetown Collective) to create original and impactful sounds; Bridgette Wilson, who brought amazing interpretations in the form of her dance troupe.

"Andy Alleyne, our lighting designer absolutely outdid himself on all the sets. And the brilliant duo of Ryan Gibbons (director) and Oliver Milne (director of photography)...moulded and captured each moment with top-class techniques."

Latchman told Newsday the film represents the story of TT's people and identity.

"It paints a picture of our Carnival journey from whence it came, keeping our traditions alive, while giving each aspect of it an exciting, reimagined visual spectacle that can be relatable to both the young and the young at heart."