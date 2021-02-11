Wishful thinking in football

THE EDITOR: The recent drubbing and humiliating football match versus the US leads me to believe that we continue to be enveloped in wishful thinking, as opposed to hard work and long-term goals and planning.

This is reinforced by coach Terry Fenwick saying that he selected players based on video recordings. What utter madness. Thank goodness he is not coaching a South American country.

For as long as I can recall, there have been repeated calls for an effective youth programme with little implementation.

All of Fenwick, Super League president Clayton Morris and Northern Football Association president Ross Russell have recently echoed this youth development ideal. It was revealed that the US team was the result of its Under 15 and Under 17 programme started long ago.

Where is our similar planning? We seem to believe in instant success, not realising it does not come overnight.

The situation will continue unless we introduce and manage a well thought-out plan for our football development.

To this end, I urge the Normalisation Committee now in charge to aim at leaving a legacy of an effective youth programme with the results manifested in years to come.

The relatively short period of two years for that committee would, on the surface, be viewed as difficult to achieve this, but with commitment, zeal and will it is possible – for both male and female teams.

The entire TTFA must buy into it and co-ordination must be handled by the national association. I have seen the youth football trophy on display at a hotel in Ghana and was impressed by the enthusiasm of parents and youth players to take pictures with the trophy.

This could be an avenue for revival of community spirit and identification with our youths. Corporate citizens are known to be supportive of positive programmes and may just wish to be identified with such a programme. Their involvement is vital.

Is the TTFA not likely to be seen as fulfilling it's corporate social responsibility if this is implemented? The board must become partners with the Normalisation Committee as we plan, programme and implement. The possibilities and benefits are endless.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

former FIFA referee