Windies batsmen battle on opening day vs Bangladesh

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva (R) and Nkrumah Bonner run between the wickets during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, on Thursday. - (AFP PHOTO)

OTHER than a shaky second session, the West Indies batsmen showed fight on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh to leave the match evenly poised at stumps in Dhaka, on Thursday.

West Indies closed on 223/5 with Nkrumah Bonner leading the charge with an unbeaten 74. Many West Indies batsmen got starts with captain Kraigg Brathwaite lashing 47, John Campbell scoring 36 and Jermaine Blackwood pitching in with 28.

Brathwaite and Campbell gave West Indies a solid start with an opening partnership of 66, before Campbell fell. Shayne Moseley joined Brathwaite and the pair took West Indies to 84/1 at lunch.

Bangladesh fought back in the second session as West Indies lost three quick wickets and were reduced to 116/4 after being 87/1. Moseley continued to have a lean series as he was dismissed for seven, before Brathwaite was sent back to the pavilion for 47 off 122 balls. Kyle Mayers, who cracked 210 not out on debut to lead West Indies to an incredible three-wicket win in the first Test, was out for five.

Blackwood and Bonner then put on 62 for the fifth-wicket to put West Indies back in the contest. After Blackwood fell Joshua Da Silva and Bonner then put on 45 valuable runs to steer West Indies past 200 and leave the match hanging in the balance heading into day two. Bonner, who scored 86 on debut in the first Test, ended on 74 off 173 balls with six fours and Da Silva is 22 not out.

Bowling for Bangladesh, Abu Jayed took 2/46 in 18 overs and Taijul Islam snatched 2/64 in 30 overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 223/5 (Nkrumah Bonner 74 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 47, John Campbell 36: Abu Jayed 2/46, Taijul Islam 2/64) vs BANGLADESH