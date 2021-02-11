WI victory good for all sports in region

THE EDITOR: First of all, congratulations to the West Indies cricketers in achieving a tremendous milestone in international cricket. I refer to the three-wicket win over home team Bangladesh in the first Test.

Batsmen Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Joshua Da Silva must be highly commended for this success. One that was long in coming and very much needed.

This win is largely due to the courage and resilience of the batsmen and very little to do with the bowlers since they were unable to dismiss the Bangladeshi batsmen a second time.

This win also reveals that there are serious issues to be dealt with in the selection department. Covid19 has indeed revealed this fact. With several players declining to go on the tour due to covid19 concerns some junior and inexperienced players were given the opportunity to display their talents. It was Mayers’ first opportunity at Test level and Da Silva only got his Test chance in New Zealand when the wicketkeeper was injured.

But a question still hangs in the air: How come Nicholas Pooran was not given the opportunity to play in this Test series? The young man is certainly in form. He has shown this to all the selectors with his performances in the UAE T10 League. He even led his team to victory in the final. Yet the selectors are saying that Pooran needs more exposure.

Had it not been for the pandemic it is certain the selectors would have sent the same old group of players and they would be returning singing the same tune – “have to do better next Test.” We need to try new things if we want different results. The victory in Bangladesh has exposed this fact. This positive is good for all regional sports.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas