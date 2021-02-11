Where there’s a will

TRACY Davidson-Celestine says a fresh election is the only way to solve the Tobago impasse. Is it?

We have seen little evidence of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) engaging, in good faith and with open minds, on trying to find a path forward.

Were they to do so, both might discover several options for a working arrangement for running the affairs of Tobago. One sits right beneath their noses: appoint Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus to have the casting vote in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Ms Davidson-Celestine, the political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, would do well to remember her declaration that “elections are only won on election day” – which failed to be the case under her leadership on January 25. The Tobago electorate spoke on that day, and what it said delivered a mandate to work out a way forward with the PDP – winner of half the THA seats.

The Prime Minister has signalled plans for legislative intervention. The exact scope and timeline remain to be seen, but already Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has formed the view that there is no need for new law. All that is required is the drawing of lots, she says.

While Parliament wrangles, Ms Davidson-Celestine and her colleagues cannot sit and wait. There are urgent issues on which the people of Tobago need representation and action. For example, troubling questions emerged this week over the lack of covid19 measures and other facilities at Tobago schools.

Education Secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack admitted the THA is yet to set up a health team to deal with suspected covid19 cases at schools, and there are also problems with infrastructure.

The following day, after a school tour, Bradon Roberts, Tobago officer of the TT Unified Teachers Association, said, “It was worse than I expected.” Appointing Dr Tsoiafatt-Angus would allow the assembly to function pending whatever legislative intervention Cabinet plans.

In some ways, she is the ideal candidate. She has already served as presiding officer. Furthermore, having fallen out with the PNM, she is in a position to be impartial. Indeed, she was an independent candidate in last month’s election.

This appointment could be part of a temporary power-sharing deal in which the PNM remains in power, but the PDP has a meaningful say in governance. There could be a confidence and supply arrangement. Again, both sides would have to be willing to put the interests of Tobago above narrow partisan or personal concerns.

Ms Davidson-Celestine has in the past all but acknowledged that another poll should be a last resort, given her own call for the popular vote to be upheld by the PDP’s concession.

She should be mindful that until all options are well and truly exhausted, saying a fresh election is the only way comes perilously close to saying, “It’s my way or the highway.”