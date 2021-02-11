Two yachts destroyed by fire in Chaguaramas

Fire razed two boats at the TT Yacht Club, Chaguaramas on Thursday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

Two yachts were destroyed after a fire at the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club in Chaguaramas on Thursday afternoon, as sailors, fire officers and passers-by did their best to extinguish the blaze.

Sources said the fire began at around 1.20 pm when security at the club saw smoke coming from the jetty where the boats were docked.

Members of the fire service were called in and officers from the Wrightson Road and Chaguaramas fire stations went to the scene.

Fire officers said a Coast Guard vessel was also sent to the dock where they assisted in fighting the fire from the sea while fire officers battled the blaze from the land.

Newsday visited the area and was told by workers that no one was hurt from the fire as both boats were unoccupied at the time.

Fire officers said the yachts were docked close to each other which would have caused the fire to spread but could not say which boat it originated.

Fire officers are continuing enquiries into the cause of the fire.

When Newsday visited the area residents of the Rennaisance apartment complex could be seen looking at the fire from their apartments.