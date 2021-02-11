TTFF calls for submissions

501 Not Out, which charts cricket legend Brian Lara’s record-breaking first-class innings, will officially open the 15th edition of the TT Film Festival (TTFF) in September 2020. Photos courtesy TTFF/20 and Iconic Productions

THE TT Film Festival (TTFF) is calling for submissions for TTFF/21. Submissions must have been completed after January 1, 2019.

Submissions can be made through the festival portal on Film Freeway, the TTFF said in a media release.

The festival, now in its 16th edition, is seeking to highlight excellence in filmmaking through the exhibition of fiction and documentary feature and short films made in TT, the Caribbean and its diaspora. Submissions from Caribbean filmmakers, the diaspora; and international filmmakers with films from or about the Caribbean or its diaspora will be accepted, the TTFF said.

TTFF/21 will include new shorts, and features, narrative films, documentaries, and experimental films which explore the Caribbean experience. Filmmakers – whether student, emerging or established – with films that fit the criteria are welcome to apply.

The 2021 festival will be a hybrid, with a combination of online and in-person events and screenings – as required by covid19 regulations.

The training and professional development programmes will continue to be a core offering of TTFF in 2021, and will include, masterclasses (intensive three-day workshops led by international industry professionals), filmmaker panels, introductory industry workshops and presentations, and youth-focused mentorship and training.

Deadlines for submissions are: early bird March 5, regular –April 16, and late – May 21. For full submission guidelines and categories visit the portal on Film Freeway.

For more infos: visit the frequently asked questions or e-mail hello@ttfilmfestival.com.