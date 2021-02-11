Treat Tobago as the others

THE EDITOR: I understand the reason for the THA election being front and centre news because of the unusual result, but how did Tobago end up with an even number of constituencies in the first place?

Tobago has a population of approximately 60,000 or less than one-third of Diego Martin. So why does Tobago receive many more times per capita in central government spending than any other city or town in the country?

Going forward, once you take out the cost of securing Tobago’s borders, it should then be given the same allocation per capita that obtains throughout the country. It is the fair and right thing to do.

GREGORY WIGHT

vie e-mail