Tobago's special needs children receive tablets from Digicel

Students, parents, teachers and representatives from Digicel Foundation pose for a group photo at a handing-over ceremony at the Technical Vocational School for Persons with Disabilities, Bon Accord, Tobago last Friday. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

The students of the Technical Vocational School for Persons with Disabilities, Bon Accord, Tobago, are the proud recipients of some 19 tablets, courtesy the Digicel Foundation.

The presentation was made last Friday through the foundation’s Connecting You initiative.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Digicel Foundation director Georgina Peterkin said the initiative is one of many established by the foundation to help children learn.

Peterkin said, “We have collaborated with the Ministry of Education and the THA’s Division of Education, where we created free learning programmes via Digicel Plus Video On Demand. Also, access to the Division of Education’s website was free of charge, meaning no data was needed to access it.”

Saying the devices are user-friendly, Peterkin said staff at Digicel Tobago remain willing to help the students and their parents use of the tablets.

Disability affairs officer Jason Clarke welcomed the gesture.

“This initiative will definitely assist some of our students who have transitioned to online learning due to covid19, and they will now be able to keep up, and continue their learning,” he said.