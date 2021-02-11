Senator: AG in contempt with comments on bail for murder accused

Jayanti Lutchmedial. Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament.

SENATOR Jayanti Lutchmedial has accused the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi of being in contempt of court for commenting on the outcome of a case which is still before the court.

A release from the AG’s office on February 10 referred to the argument, earlier in the day, of former AG Anand Ramlogan for Section 5(1) of the Bail Act to be struck down in the matter of his client Akili Charles vs the Attorney General.

Charles was one of six people charged with the 2010 murder of Cepep worker Russel Antoine. He and the other accused were freed by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, who upheld no-case submissions by attorneys who argued there was insufficient evidence to link them to the crime

Charles, who was incarcerated for nine years, has since sued the State. Ramlogan also argued for vindicatory damages for the period Charles was on remand.

The judge has reserved judgement,but the AG’s said if Ramlogan’s client is successful, then the floodgates for granting bail to murder accused would be opened.

Al-Rawi also expressed fear this would result in a potentially serious upsurge in violent crimes.

Lutchmedial, who is named as one of the attorneys in this case, said, “it would be prudent for the AG, as the defendant in this matter, to respect the judicial process and desist from making inappropriate comments and attacking lawyers for doing their jobs while the matter is still before the court.

“His conduct is unbecoming as the titular head of the Bar and betrays his troubling ignorance of constitutional law, whilst violating the sub judice rule.”

She said it was contemptuous for the AG as a defendant, and the conduit between the executive and the judiciary, to make inflammatory statements about the possible impact of a judgement in favour of a claimant and a “serious upsurge in violent crimes.”

“Is the AG subtly signalling to the court that it should rule in a particular way or else face the wrath of public opinion which he seeks to influence by capitalising on recent brutal killings?” she asked.

As an attorney she said she has a duty to act in the best interest of her client and represent him "honestly, competently and zealously.”

She said it was the client who approached the court to air his grievance and seek redress, and not a “UNC lawyer”.

“The issue is not between the UNC or the lawyer and the State. It is between the citizen and the State, and the Constitution says the citizen has a right to approach the court for redress.

On the contentious bail issue, she said crimes occur in different circumstances, which was why the UNC had agitated for murder to be categorised.

“I feel very strongly that an accused person who poses a threat or danger to society should be denied bail. This case does not seek to change that.

"However, the position of this client is that persons should have the right to make an application for bail so that the court can consider the facts and rule on the issue of bail.”

She said Parliament’s role is not to deny bail but rather, the Judiciary, the trained legal minds seized of the particular facts of the case.

“That is the critical issue in this case – which arm of the State is responsible under the Constitution for dealing with the issue of bail?

“This is a legitimate constitutional question which every citizen has a right to raise, including Mr Charles, who was robbed of his liberty for nine years whilst supposedly enjoying the 'presumption of innocence.'"

She said a grieving father who kills a man who rapes his daughter, a person who retaliates against a bully or a man who kills a bandit during a home invasion should not be treated in the same way as cold-blooded criminals.