Santana appointed Olympic Games chef de mission

Lovie Santana Photo source: ttolympic.org

AT the TT Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) virtual general council meeting on Saturday, senior administrative officer Lovie Santana was appointed TT’s chef de mission (head of delegation) for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Santana, who has served as TTOC’s senior administrative officer for the past 11 years, was also the chef de mission for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia and assistant chef de mission for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well as the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

She also supported the TT delegation as an administrative assistant to the chef de mission for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland and 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada.

The newly appointed chef was one of three TTOC representatives at the chef de mission briefing held virtually on Tuesday.

The Olympics were scheduled to be held last year, but owing to covid19 it was postponed by a year and will now begin this July.