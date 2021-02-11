San Fernando student, 7, wins junior calypso competition

Junior Calypso competition 2021 winner at City Hall San Fernando, Melody Nicholas, 7, of St Gabriel's Girls performs her song "covid aint easy", backed up by Keshawn Gomez of San Fernando Boy's. - Marvin Hamilton

Seven-year-old Melody Nicholas has won the junior calypso competition hosted by the San Fernando Carnival Committee on Thursday.

Melody, who attends St Gabriel's Girls' RC, wooed the judges at the City Hall auditorium at Harris Promenade with a song titled Covid Ain't Easy.

The standard one student was among four contestants in the competition, which was open to all primary schools in San Fernando. All lyrics were based on the pandemic and its effects.

"When will it end? Covid, please go away," she sang.

Her song also centred on togetherness, adding, "Hate and jealousy will only make things go wrong."

The judges gave her 228 points. Melody's grandmother Bernadette Roberts, a retired music teacher at Naparima Girls' High School, played keyboard on stage, while another contestant, Keyshawn Gomes, was her backup singer.

Melody’s mother, Turon Nicholas, told Newsday the family is happy for the victory.

"Last year, Melody entered this competition and placed fourth. She placed first when she was in first-year class, and second in second year at competitions in her school. My brother Kerron Roberts wrote the song," Nicholas said.

Second place went to nine-year-old Gianna Mohammed of Trinidad Renaissance School. Wearing a stethoscope around her neck, she sang The Covid Conundrum. She lost the title by one point.

Gomes, 12, of San Fernando Boys' RC copped third place with Count Your Blessings. This song, written by Kerron, earned him 225 points. Fourth place went to Jeremiah Patrovanie of St Paul’s Anglican with Mr Covid19, Go Away. He got 223 points.

His message was clear. He called for the pandemic to go away, saying he longs to go to school in person.

Each contestant received a certificate of participation.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said the prizegiving ceremony would take place at the next statutory meeting of the corporation. The date and time will be announced soon, he said.

"The artform is an option for employment. Calypso requires good lyrics, a good melody and the voice you are blessed with. Keep your foot grounded in going forward," Regrello said.

"There are no losers here today," he added.

The mayor joked that if he was the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) chairman, he would have had a competition for the best humorous calypso about covid19, the best political covid19 calypso, and the best social commentary.

"They (TUCO members) missed the boat, but we are doing it here," Regrello said.

Chairof the committee, councillor Naigum Joseph reiterated that although Carnival 2021 has been cancelled, members decided to keep some semblance of the culture alive by hosting the event.

The three judges were retired secondary-school teacher Garvin Joseph, Miss World TT Jeanine Brandt, and UK-based singer/actress/songwriter Janique Charles. Charles plays Nala in Disney's Lion King Musical in London's West End.

Charles, who migrated a few years ago, complimented the contestants, saying they displayed "amazing" talent.

"Calypso is part of my heritage. When it comes to judging, it was new to me. But I have been in the arts for a long time, so I appreciate what the children were bringing forth today," Charles told Newsday.