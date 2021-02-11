Rambharat: Pepper spray deadly unless safely handled

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat. -

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambharat, in a statement sent to Newsday on Wednesday, said pepper spray must be handled with care and safety, otherwise "in the wrong hands and under particular circumstances," it could be more lethal than a firearm.

He hinted that if pepper spray were to be allowed, Parliament would first have to pass a new law to permit this.

Rambharat was elaborating on his remarks the day before in the Senate in answering a motion on the adjournment when he said expert advice must be taken and a proper policy and legislation crafted, because while dubbed non-lethal, in the wrong hands and circumstances, pepper spray can be more dangerous than a gun.

He said the Government will bring to Parliament legislation on non-lethal weapons, noting that even though both Tasers and pepper spray had been used for decades abroad, it was only in January 2021 the police had used the Taser and pepper spray legally, in two separate incidents.

"Legislation is still required because there are cases in which pepper spray can become more dangerous and even deadly."

He warned that poorly designed and manufactured pepper spray devices can break apart and accidentally dispense spray that has two to three times the Scoville Heat Units of Moruga Scorpion.

He pointed out, "Compared to firearms, which have multiple safety features, there are pepper spray devices with no safety features.

"Unlike a firearm, pepper spray used in windy conditions can blow back on the user with deadly consequences. If the user has allergies it can trigger a reaction making the user more vulnerable than the person against whom the spray is used."

Rambharat listed the considerations surrounding pepper spray and non-lethal weapons.

He said the Government still needed expert advice, which has been received, to deal with the series of issues concerning "standards, ownership, sale, training, storage, handling, managing risks with children, etcetera" before deciding on what comes to Parliament in relation to non-lethal weapons for citizens to carry.

He said the Government was concerned, aware and willing, and preparing itself to do what had to be done to afford greater protection to all citizens.