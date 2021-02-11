President calls for more girls, women in STEM

President Paula-Mae Weekes -

President Paula-Mae Weekes is encouraging girls and women to pursue studies in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) because "the nation, and the world, can only benefit from the addition of the female perspective."

In commemoration of International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Wednesday Weekes said girls at Trinidad and Tobago's tertiary institutions tend to outnumber and outperform boys in every area of STEM, except engineering.

This is in contrast to UN statistics which indicate that although women make up about 50 per cent of the world’s population, they comprise less than 30 per cent of scientific and technological researchers "as a result of gender stereotype."

Since the covid19 pandemic has revealed the important role of scientific and technological innovation, Weekes said this is a great opportunity for girls and women to take up roles in science towards "mitigating crises and providing viable solutions to pressing and complex challenges."

She noted women are at in the spotlight for their contribution to covid19 vaccine development as well as national and global responses to the pandemic.

"It would be prudent therefore to invest in this critical sector by encouraging the participation of women and girls, as greater diversity in STEM results in a wider variety of expertise, opinions and talent that can influence and direct scientific innovation."

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science advocates for greater participation of women and girls and celebrates those trailblazing women who have made indelible contributions to scientific development.

TT has produced many female pioneers who have made and continue to make waves in the world of STEM. Some stalwarts include Camille Wardrop Alleyne, who is the first person of Caribbean descent – male or female – to hold a senior management position at NASA; Dr Shirin Haque, the first woman to head the Department of Physics at UWI St Augustine, Dr Judith Gobin, the first female professor of science at UWI St Augustine; and Dolly Nicholas, the first and only woman to receive a national award for a scientific invention.

Weekes said these women are "a few torch-bearers who have illuminated the path for others to follow."