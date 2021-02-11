Postal union: No wage increase will hurt workers

OWTU members in a protest in Port of Spain on January 30, 2020. Trade unions are expected to meet to discuss Finance Minister Colm Imbert's announcement that Government could afford wage increases for the public sector after another shortfall in revenue. File photo -

One trade union is warning that no wage increases will make life for workers even more financially challenging, even as an umbrella labour organisation calls on Government to meet leaders to discuss how to resolve outstanding negotiations.

Postal Workers Union secretary general David Forbes on Wednesday said Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s announcement that Government cannot afford any wage increases will hurt workers’ pockets.

Forbes said workers, who have not had wage increases since 2014, were already feeling the brunt of general increases in the price of goods and services.

Imbert, outlining a $1.8 billion revenue shortfall during a virtual media conference, said “the persistent budget deficit and uncertainty as to when the global and local economy will fully recover from the destructive effects of covid19, we simply cannot afford significant wage increases at this time.” When asked what Government could afford, Imbert said any increase could affect workers' job security.

Commenting on this, Forbes said allowances for monthly-rated workers and supervisors since 2007 were still outstanding. He said there has been no collective agreements for these two bargaining units as well as middle managers since 2014.

In addition to this, he said since 2010 a job evaluation exercise was completed and a recommendation made to apply 18.6 per cent to the salaries of all the workers but that recommendation is yet to be honoured.

The Postal Workers Union is part of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM).

JTUM’s chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick said the movement has been calling for dialogue with Government long before the covid19 pandemic began in 2020, but instead of meeting with union, Imbert made an announcement via the media.

“All we are saying is talk to us,” said Warwick.

He said the JTUM leadership council will have a discussion on the statement and its implications. Warwick said they will also engage in discussions with the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (Fitun) and the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) to provide a joint response.

At a virtual rally of the united trade bodies in January, JTUM president Ancel Roget, who also leads the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, called on Government to hold talks with them. He said the unions, some of which are going into a third period without a collective agreement, had written to Imbert expressing a willingness and urgency to begin discussions without success.

Roget said then that the unions were not talking about a percentage or putting any money on the table.

“We are talking about sitting down, having a respectable conversation, accepting the fact that these negotiations are outstanding and begin to work out a mechanism by which you will discharge that debt in some period of time.

“A debt is a debt and that debt must be repaid. Anything else is disrespect.”

Public Services Association president Watson Duke told Newsday that he will hold a news conference on Thursday morning to respond to Imbert.