One new covid19 case detected

Photo courtesy CDC.

The single new covid19 positive patient reported on Thursday is a newly repatriated person. The case was detected in samples taken between February 8 and 10.

The Health Ministry’s daily covid19 update said the number of deaths remained at 136.

The number of active cases remains below 200, standing at 178.

Since March 2020, there have been 7,632 positive cases, of which 7,318 have recovered.

Twenty-eight people remain in hospital, including 18 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, where three people are in the intensive care unit. Nine people are in the Caura Hospital, and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort George.

There are no patients at step-down facilities and there are four newly recovered community cases.

There are 149 people in home self-isolation and 224 patients in state-quarantine facilities. On Wednesday, there were 139 and 214 patients respectively in these locations.

The update said a total of 89,062 people have been tested to date, 41,069 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Wednesday was 89,002.