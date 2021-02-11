No charges yet for teens, man held in carjacking

Police have not yet charged the two young women, 17 and 18, and a man held with guns after a violent carjacking in Fyzabad.

Police said the male suspect was wanted in connection with a series of other crime in several districts.

They held the three at Rivulet Road, Basta Hall, in Couva, early on Wednesday, in the stolen car.

Two hours earlier, at about 10.30 pm on Tuesday, the three got into a taxi driven by the unsuspecting 39-year-old victim. He picked them up at the Fyzabad taxi stand in Siparia, and they asked to be taken to Gowers Well Road, commonly called Market Street, Fyzabad.

On reaching a lonely area at Market Street, the male passenger hit him with a gun butt and three announced a hold-up.

During the ordeal, the teenagers tried to insist that the man kill the driver. The victim repeatedly begged for his life.

With the teenagers' help, the male accomplice pushed the driver into the car’s trunk, locked it, then drove off.

The victim managed to escape from the moving car. They fired at him several times but missed and continued driving.

Fyzabad police were alerted and officers sent out an all-points bulletin.

Southern Division police later spotted the car and tried to intercept it. But the driver drove faster, and police had to chase the car.

They caught up with it in Couva, and the driver ran off.

When they searched the car, police found two guns on the floor by the driver’s seat.

They arrested the two females, and a man who police believe was waiting for them.

Photos circulating on social media show the women smiling while in handcuffs.

The search has continued for the fourth suspect.

Sgt Sobie of the Southwestern Division is leading investigations.