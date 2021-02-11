MSJ: Cops must not be judge, jury and executioner

Women hold placards with messages during a candlelight vigil held by the Concerned Citizens of Chaguanas and Environs outside the Chaguanas Market on Tuesday night. PHOTOS BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) says the questionable deaths in police custody of two suspects in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt set a dangerous precedent.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is investigating the deaths of the suspects, Andrew “Solo” Morris, 35, and Joel Belcon, 36.

The two were detained by police after Bharrat, 23, went missing on January 29. Her body was found a week later.

Police said Morris, who died on February 1, fell from a chair. But an autopsy showed his death was due to blunt force trauma. Police said both Morris and Belcon had to be subdued when they resisted arrest.

Belcon had 70 charges against him for offences including rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery, 45 of which were still pending when he died on February 8.

Fernandez said, “The fact that two persons, guilty or not, can be interrogated by the police and end up crippled and dead on the premise of “falling off a chair” and “being subdued by officers” is a dangerous road for us all in Trinidad and Tobago.

“It seems that the police have become judge, jury and executioner, and are operating outside the law.”

He said when the police operate in the same way as criminals, “It is also criminal, and further to that, as a coercive arm of the State, this posture of the police is very dangerous for us, the citizens.”

Protesters incensed by Bharatt’s death who are holding vigils outside Parliament have reportedly said police threatened to use their Tasers and guns on them if they did not keep quiet.

The MSJ condemned the police for intimidating citizens, as well as “attacks” by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on the Law Association.

“This demonising of everyone who has a different position to that of the CoP will not result in the resolution of the problem of crime, far less the culture of violence that has become almost entrenched in our society.”

The MSJ was also critical of reports of police "interviewing” someone on the basis of a public comment made while seeking information about a the deaths.

“This is tantamount to intimidation by police (against) the population exercising their democratic right to protest and/or to express their views about the police service via the media, whether traditional or social.”

Describing this as a slippery slope the country must not go down, Fernandez said it "cannot allow our democracy to be undermined by the illegal acts of the police."

Instead, he said, the CoP "should be ensuring that the police service is working with citizens, especially with communities, to build the trust and confidence that is indispensable for the criminal elements to be isolated and brought to justice, thus creating a safe environment for all.”

The MSJ repeated its call for the Attorney General, Minister of National Security, CoP, Director of Public Prosecutions, Chief Justice, Commissioner of Prisons and the Law Association to meet urgently and agree on what must be done to deal with the crisis of violence against women.