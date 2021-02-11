More forex, gov

THE EDITOR: One of the reasons for the decline in profits of First Citizens Bank is the reduction in foreign exchange trading fees and commissions, as stated in the chairman’s report.

The Central Bank Governor should be aware of this problem, which is now also affecting bank profits.

As a businessman I recommend that more foreign exchange be released by the Central Bank from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund to solve this problem, otherwise more businesses may have to retrench workers.

ANTHONY ARRINDELL

via e-mail