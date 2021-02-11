Mom of 4 weeps at vigil for Bharatt

Women call for abusive men to be held accountable during a vigil on Tuesday night in Chaguanas. - Marvin Hamilton

SINGLE mother of four young daughters, Joanna Mahon wept at a vigil in Chaguanas on Tuesday night for the soul of murder victim Andrea Bharatt and in fear over the future of her children.

Mahon became emotional as she joined a candlelight vigil in her community to bring about change after Bharatt’s death.

She said, “I am a single mother. I have four daughters and I cannot imagine sending one of my children to school and never seeing her again. I cannot imagine finding any of my children dead and I cannot even give her a good, proper burial with an open coffin because of the state of her body.”

With tears in her eyes, Mahon said she and her daughters ages 16, 14, 13 and 9, joined the vigil, “because I want change. All those murderers and raper man must change. Government need to bring better laws to make this happen.

“It is hard to bring up your child and know someone gone with them, never to see them again.”

Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed who also joined the vigil, organised by Concerned Citizens of Chaguanas, said he believes this movement throughout the country would help to bring about the change people are hoping for.

Speaking about TT being a seven-day wonder, he said, “This is one time I am seeing and hearing citizens say they are not giving up.

“This incident seems to be the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. They are serious. It (vigil) is not only happening in Port of Spain or in Arima. It is happening here in Chaguanas, in Barrackpore, in rural districts.

“The citizens want to continue for as long as it takes the government to make some changes – until women start to feel safe in this country. When citizens stand together, anything is possible.”

On the issue of pepper spray as a non-lethal weapon for the protection of women, Mohammed said there are pros and cons to its usuage, but one which requires serious conversation.

“Right now men are perpetrating crimes against women and women are at a disadvantage.”

He advised when laws for the protection of women are being drafted, “Women need to be involved. It should not be men making laws on behalf of women. Women must be a part of it.”

Former Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim also attended the vigil. He said women must be respected and valued.