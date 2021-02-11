March sentencing for 3 who tried to kill man with poisoned stew

ON MARCH 4, a mother, a daughter, and their male friend will be sentenced for killing Anil Jadoo in 2006, first by trying to poison him with a meal of stewed goat and rice and then by bludgeoning him.

Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas set the date on Wednesday when he will sentence Geewan Pardassie, and Kareen Ramlal and her mother Ramdaye.

The three pleaded guilty to killing Jadoo on May 3, 2006. Pardassie admitted to killing Jadoo, his best friend, for $800.

At Wednesday’s virtual hearing, the Ramlals' attorneys advanced reasons why the judge should be lenient in his sentencing. The media were not given a link to the virtual hearing, which is usually held in open court.

At first, Ramlal and her mother Ramdaye planned to kill Jadoo by feeding him the meal, which the mother laced with the deadly insecticide Lanate, also known as malathion.

Ramlal discussed killing Jadoo, the father of her then six-year-old daughter, with Pardassie numerous times because he was abusive.

Although Jadoo “kept ducking them,” it was agreed between the three that if he did not eat the poisoned meal, then Pardassie would have to kill him.

Ramlal planned to have her mother cook stewed goat and rice and poison the meal with Lanate.

The couple went to the cinema and when they returned they began drinking with Pardassie. Jadoo began eating the meal but told Pardassie he did not like the taste, and went to bed.

As he slept, Pardassie took a piece of wood from the gallery, hit Jadoo three times on the head and then told the women what he had done.

When arrested, he took the police to Jadoo’s home and showed them the wood and the poisoned food.