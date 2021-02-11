Let’s Read goes virtual for World Read Aloud Day

Suzette Cadiz reads to students of St David's RC Primary. -

MEMBERS of the Let’s Read organisation teamed up with children’s book authors Jeunanne Alkins and Mary Cuffy to host virtual "read-alouds" for primary schools pupils around Trinidad and Tobago for the 12th annual World Read Aloud Day on February 3.

Prior to the covid19 pandemic, Let’s Read members spent most of their time re-establishing primary school libraries, but with the closure of schools they had to find more creative ways to promote reading and providing students in different communities with access to books, a media release said.

The organisation said reading is one of the most important things parents and teachers can do with their children and students.

“Through our work within school districts in TT we’ve seen first-hand the profound power of reading aloud to engage children, inspire confidence, build literacy skills and ultimately encourage them to become lifelong readers,” the organisation said in a media release.

The organisation said the virtual Read Aloud event was a success and more sessions are being planned for the near future.

The non-profit organisation LitWorld is the creator of World Read Aloud Day and its mission is to strengthen children and communities through the power of stories. It said "reading stories aloud to children stimulates their brains, promotes cognitive development, nurtures empathy and language acquisition, all in a process so enjoyable and entertaining that all those involved want to do it over and over."

Let’s Read is a non-governmental organisation registered in TT with the aim of promoting the joy of reading so that children experience increased literacy. It promotes early literacy by encouraging the love of reading through increased access to books and libraries. It supports the professional development of teachers to inspire a community of readers.