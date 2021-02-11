George charged for Bharatt's murder

File photo from candlelight vigil opposite the Red House for Andrea Bharatt and other victims who lost their lives to violent crimes on Monday. - AYANNA KINSALE

A 24-year-old Malabar man has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

Sources said Negus George of 7th Street, Gooding Trace, Malabar, was charged on Thursday morning with Bharatt's murder after investigators received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard on Wednesday afternoon.

A 37-year-old female relative who was also arrested is expected to be charged with receiving stolen items, including Bharatt's clothing and cellphone.

Investigators from the Arima CID laid the charges.

Bharatt's body was found in the He ights of Aripo on February 4.