Furlonge: Everyone must pull their weight

TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed trains leading up to the team’s opening match against Jamaica Scorpions in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament in Antigua. PHOTO COURTESY TT RED FORCE - TT RED FORCE

TT Red Force coach David Furlonge said all his players must pull their weight and not depend on others to lead from the front in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament in Antigua.

The tournament bowled off on Sunday, but Red Force will open its campaign against Jamaica Scorpions, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, from 9 am, on Thursday.

The TT franchise will be aiming to win the title for the first time since 2016.

Asked what is the key for the Red Force, Furlonge said, “We don’t get complacent.

Everybody does their job and not depend on somebody else to do it because of the strength of the team. It is just for everybody to work together as a team to get the job done. Other than that we have all the other areas ticked in terms of batting, bowling (and) fielding, but it is just that main area.”

The Red Force are loaded with experience and quality as several players have made themselves available.

Captain Kieron Pollard, along with Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Kjorn Ottley, Ravi Rampaul and Sunil Narine joined their team-mates in Antigua over the weekend. Those players competed in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which ended on Saturday. Dwayne Bravo will not play during the tournament, but is serving as the Red Force mentor.

Furlonge said the team is upbeat heading into Thursday’s match.

“Preparations have been going excellent. We’ve had some good net sessions. The batsmen doing well in the nets (and) the bowlers also challenging them.

“The team spirit is very much there, everybody bonding together beautifully and I think we are well prepared for the first game.”

Deciding on who starts may prove challenging for Furlonge with the calibre of players in the squad.

“We still haven’t decided. We looking at the wicket...when we see the wicket tomorrow (Thursday) we would (decide).

“We saw a little bit of it yesterday (Tuesday) so when we see (it) tomorrow again we will make a final decision on the 11.”

The Scorpions also have some quality in its squad with the likes of captain Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Fabian Allen and Sheldon Cottrell expected to feature.

The six teams in the tournament play each other once with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

The other teams are Barbados Pride, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes and Guyana Jaguars.

SQUADS

RED FORCE

Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo (vice-captain), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, David Furlonge (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager), Lyndon Knights (physiotherapist), Clinton Jeremiah (trainer), Kelly Sankar (masseur)

SCORPIONS

Rovman Powell (captain), Derval Green (vice-captain), Aldaine Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Dennis Bulli, Javelle Glenn, Romaine Morris, Andre McCarthy