DSS founder appears in court on money-laundering charges

DSS founder Kerron Clarke. -

Kerron Clarke, founder of the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS), appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle- Caddle on Thursday on two charges of money laundering contrary to section 45(1)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Clarke, a member of the Defence Force, was charged late on Tuesday after police got advice from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.

He had been granted $300,000 bail by a justice of the peace that same day. When he appeared before Earle-Caddle, his bail was not varied.

Clarke was arrested last Saturday after police executed a search warrant at his home in La Horquetta. He spent three days in custody before the charges were laid.

According to the charges, under the Proceeds of Crime Act, Clarke received a television on a date unknown between May 3, 2019 and February 8, 2021, as collateral for a loan that the recipient was unable to repay.

He was also charged with receiving $1,850 on a date unknown between February 9, 2019 and December 3, 2020, as interest received on a loan, while running a moneylender's business without a licence.

Saturday’s raid on Clarke’s home and the DSS office was the fifth.

Last September, police raided and seized close to $22 million, which they later returned. They later applied to the courts and were given permission to seize $7.7 million in three additional raids.

Last October, Clarke put his operations on hold indefinitely after the court order, and pleaded for the return of his money so he could honour his debts and repay those who invested in his "sou-sou" operation.

He will reappear in court on February 18.