Dr Othello: Living in fear detrimental to mental health

“Be careful but not fearful.” This was the advice of director of the mental health unit at the Ministry of Health Dr Hazel Othello to those who have to travel and go about their lives in the wake of the killing of Andrea Bharatt.

Othello was speaking at the health ministry’s media conference on covid19 on Wednesday. She extended condolences to the family of Andrea Bharatt and all those who are grieving at this time.

“We cannot afford to live in fear. It’s not good for our mental health, it’s not good for our physical health, so we have to do the things that we need to do to keep ourselves safe and by no means am I saying that she did not do what she should have done. I’m saying, let us do everything within our power to be safe but let us not be fearful. Let us not be afraid to leave our houses, or afraid to go to school, or afraid to participate in activities that we normally have to participate in, because we cannot live that way.”

“So let us continue to trust those who have responsibility for protecting us and give them the opportunity to do their best while we continue to do what we can to assist in keeping ourselves safe, but let us be careful but not fearful.”

Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh advised those who are organising and attending vigils to do so responsibly. He said while any gathering carries the potential to be a super-spreader event, he understands the need for these particular gathering.

Deyalsingh said, “I wouldn’t say as Minister of Health this morning not to have a vigil as this is a very deeply emotional issue. I recognise that the national community wants to grieve and gathering with candlelight vigils is an accepted way of grieving, showing solidarity with the family and presenting your case to the public.

"What I will urge people to do and the organisers of the vigils, is just organise your vigils that you have ten people in any one vicinity, make sure they are masked, have hand sanitisers, make sure they’re not talking to each other without masks, make sure they are distanced as far as possible. If you want to have a vigil with 30 people, have them in groups of 10, separate them, just stick to the public health guidelins and we should be fine. Gather, do it responsibly, comply with police directions and we should be all right.”

Deyalsingh extended his condolences to Bharatt’s family, saying “I have a daughter and I would not like to be in that position, so my deepest condolences to her father.”