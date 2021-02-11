Bharatt suspect claimed innocence in video

Andrew "Solo" Morris

A video recording of Andrew “Solo” Morris, one of two dead suspects in the kidnap and murder of Andrea Bharatt, told police that it was another suspect, who is also dead, who was responsible for her death.

The second deceased suspect is Devon "Fabo" Charles, also known as Joel Belcon. Both Charles and Morris died in police custody. Morris died the day after he was arrested. Charles, who was charged with 70 crimes but never convicted, died on Monday, eight days after his arrest.

In a video obtained by Newsday, Morris is heard telling police that Charles was the man they should go after.

The video – four minutes and 31 seconds long – is blurry and was recorded a distance from Morris’s home. Newsday visited the area and confirmed that the house depicted in the video is Morris’s.

There are four voices heard, along with what what sounds like slaps.

The first voice says: “Yeah, soften that!"

Then Morris, sounding distressed, is heard shouting "Ah swear to God the boss, Fabo, is the man. He carry me Arima."

Morris is heard repeating, "Is Fabo."

Another voice is heard saying, “Take off the pants now,” as sounds of slaps can be heard, followed by screams.

Meanwhile a the fourth voice says, "I pay you the money yesterday. "

Pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley did a second autopsy on Morris on Tuesday, at Simpson's Chapel, Couva. The first, done at the Forensic Sciences Centre the previous day, said he died from impact trauma to the upper body.

The second autopsy report said Morris suffered trauma to the skull and chest with a blunt object. He also had bilateral rib fractures which made his lungs collapse, and haemorrhaging of the brain.

A referral for autopsy report from the Arima Health Facility, where Morris died, said he had multiple bruises on the chest, back and face.

Charles’s autopsy said he died from blunt force trauma.

Police claimed Morris, who was arrested around 3.30 am on January 31, was subdued after acting violently when he was arrested. He reportedly fell three times, including twice at hospital, once off a chair. He died on February 1.

Charles was arrested hours later. He was alleged to have tried to escape and had to be subdued. He ended up in a coma at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre on February 2 and died on February 8 without regaining consciousness.

The Police Complaints Authority has initiated investigations into both deaths.

Both men were suspects in the kidnapping of Bharatt, who was taken after boarding a “taxi” at King Street on January 29. On February 4 her body was found at the Heights of Aripo.

Daisley also did a second autopsy on Bharatt on Tuesday and ruled she died from a fractured skull. The first post mortem, done at the Forensic Science Centre, was inconclusive.