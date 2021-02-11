AG's Office: Anand wants to open floodgates for bail for murder

AG Faris Al-Rawi -

FORMER attorney general Anand Ramlogan is being accused of trying to open the floodgates to allow bail for people charged with murder.

The claim came in a release from the Office of the Attorney General on Wednesday, hours after a judge heard arguments in a constitutional claim which seeks to have the court declare unconstitutional provisions of the Bail Act which prescribe no bail for murder.

Ramlogan is the lead counsel for Akilli Charles, a former murder accused, who spent nine years on remand before he was discharged in 2019 on a no-case submission.

In the release, the Office of the AG said the matter was one of several in which the former attorney general has initiated proceedings on behalf of clients “to seek orders which would have the effect of curtailing the Parliament’s role in restricting bail for persons charged with gun crimes, murder and other serious offences.”

In the matter before Justice Joan Charles on Wednesday, Ramlogan argued that section 5(1) of the Bail Act should be struck down, since it prevents people charged with murder from being granted bail.

The State’s attorneys argued that the provision had been in place virtually unchanged since 1917 and it was proper for Parliament to prevent anyone charged with murder from accessing bail.

The press release pointed out that the law had been fully supported by Ramlogan as the Attorney General.

It went on, “If Mr Ramlogan is successful in this case, the effect of this is that persons charged for murder could now apply for bail before a court.

“In the event that Mr Ramlogan’s client is successful the floodgates which prevent the grant of bail for persons charged with murder would be opened.

“This, no doubt, would result in a potentially serious upsurge in violent crimes and would undo much of the work that has been done so far to improve the criminal justice system.

It also said the Law Association, which made submissions in the matter as an interested party, “for different reasons, supported the argument that Section 5(1) of the Bail Act is unconstitutional and should be struck down.”

The judge will rule on the claim on February 19.