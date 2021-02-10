WI hunt rare Test series away win

West Indies’ Nkrumah Bonner plays a shot during the fifth day of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, on Sunday. - (AFP PHOTO)

NKRUMAH Bonner, one of the stars for West Indies in the opening Test match against Bangladesh, said the regional team is expecting a backlash from Bangladesh when the second and final Test match bowls off in Dhaka at 11.30 pm, TT time, on Wednesday.

West Indies pulled off a remarkable three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening Test, which ended in Chattogram, on Sunday.

Resuming the final day’s play on 110/3 in pursuit of 395, West Indies chased down the target with Kyle Mayers and Bonner leading the way.

The pair combined to put on 216 runs for the fourth-wicket to set up the victory. Mayers was the hero on the day cracking an unbeaten 210 to steer West Indies to the unlikely win. Bonner cracked 86 off 245 deliveries which included ten fours and one six. West Indies were in a spot of bother on 59/3, but Mayers and Bonner rescued the regional team by taking the score to 275 before the next wicket fell.

What made the partnership more impressive is that both Mayers and Bonner were on debut. It was an inexperienced team as Shayne Moseley also represented West Indies for the first time.

Bonner said winning is a great feeling and wants to help West Indies continue that form.

“Obviously for me personally I like to win cricket games,” Bonner told journalists on Zoom, on Tuesday.

“I hate losing, that’s been in me since I was young. Obviously I’ve played with Jamaica (in the regional four-day competition and) we won five years straight and that’s a good feeling within the dressing room.”

Bonner said this is an opportunity for West Indies to win a Test series away from home.

“Obviously it’s been a while we have not won away from the Caribbean and obviously we are trying our best to make this one possible, not only for us, but for the people back home. They have been supporting us right through and we really want to make them proud.” In 2012, West Indies defeated Bangladesh in a two-match Test series 2-0 in Bangladesh. Since then Zimbabwe is the only team West Indies have defeated away from home. West Indies won that 2017 two-match series 1-0.

West Indies got past Afghanistan 1-0 in 2019, but that lone Test match was played at a neutral venue in India.

Bonner said the team will not be complacent after winning the opening Test. He said the team has discussed keeping the foot on the gas.

“Around the discussions we are trying to keep as level (as possible). We don’t want to be overconfident or take anything for granted. Bangladesh is a good team, especially in their own conditions. Obviously we know it is going to be tough and they are going to come hard at us and we are looking forward to that challenge.”

Bonner knows West Indies must be prepared for anything as the series shifts to Dhaka.

“It is going to be a different wicket, different ground, different everything, so it’s important for us to assess again and as I said before going over the processes and ensure we do them well.”

Bangladesh will be without the experienced Shakib Al Hasan for the second Test because of a left thigh injury.