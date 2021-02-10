Vaccination to begin days after covid19 vaccines arrive

File photo -

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said covid19 vaccinations will begin three-five working days after the arrival of vaccines in Trinidad and Tobago. He said frontline healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccines.

Speaking at the ministry’s media conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said it would be the responsibility of the regional health authorities to make sure their frontline health workers were vaccinated in the first week.

He said vaccines would then go to non-communicable disease clinic patients, social workers, and essential workers.

Private-sector facilities, he said, had agreed to distribute free of charge vaccines given to them by the government in the second phase of the vaccination rollout.

The ministry is concentrating on getting enough vaccines to vaccinate 20 per cent of the population, in line with the Covax facility’s goal of vaccinate 20 per cent of the global population to end the acute phase of the pandemic.

“Herd immunity will obviously take a lot more time to move up to 50 or 70 per cent. To give you an exact date at this point in time, my crystal ball doesn’t take me so far into the future.

"There is no magic percentage that will lead to borders opening or rollback on restrictions. It will depend on number of vaccines, number of cases, number of fatalities, the robustness of the healthcare response – all of those are factors that we take into account before we decide on measures to implement or rollback.”

He said the ministry was also considering requiring travellers to have a covid19 vaccine rather than a negative PCR test.

“Our borders are still closed, and that conversation will start in earnest when the borders reopen, with guidance with the WHO.

"We are already preparing, just like we do for yellow fever: if someone wants to travel, they can get their international vaccination card to show that they have been vaccinated, so that any country that wants that, you will have it.”

Deyalsingh said his ministry would be willing to accept vaccines from Barbados, as PM Mia Mottley has offered to share some of its 170,000 vaccines received from India with other Caribbean countries.

“The Barbados PM did indicate that they had received 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which I think may be distributed to some territories.

"We are in a position to accept any vaccine that is certified and goes through the regulatory process by the WHO. Once that criterion is met, we have absolutely no problem in taking part in that vaccination programme. Once it meets regulatory muster, we are ready, willing and able to co-operate with Barbados, and we look forward to receiving some.”

Deyalsingh said while he acknowledged that some people were hesitant about getting the vaccine, he was encouraged by the number of companies and private individuals who had reached out to him for groups to be vaccinated once the vaccine was available.

He said UWI Dean of Social Sciences Prof Terence Seemungal had offered the services of the faculty to go into communities to talk to people.

Immunology lecturer at UWI St Augustine Dr Carla Maria Alexander noted the concerns people had about the speed at which the vaccine was developed. She said the reasons for this were that because of the serious nature of the pandemic, countries provided increased funding for vaccine development, which built on previous research on other strains of coronavirus; there was worldwide co-operation and sharing of scientific knowledge among researchers; vaccine development steps were completed in parallel; and there was a high level of clinical-trial enrolment, since so many people had already caught the virus.

She said in clinical trials of various vaccines, the side effects experienced were pain, fatigue, headache, myalgia, chills, fever, swelling, joint pain and nausea. She said only 21 people who had received the Pfizer vaccine and ten people who had received the Moderna vaccine had had severe reactions, and they had all recovered.

Alexander said the difference between the efficacy and the effectiveness of a vaccine was where it was administered.

“Efficacy is the percentage reduction of a disease in a group of vaccinated persons in a clinical trial, while effectiveness is the measurement of how well a vaccine works when given to the community outside of clinical trials.

"In Israel, 99.06 per cent of people in the general population who were given both doses of a vaccine were not reinfected.”