TTCB, SSCL hurt by attacks on women

TTCB boss Azim Bassarath -

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) is united with the national community in registering its hurt and sorrow following the latest atrocity committed against one of the nation’s women.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath, in a media statement on Monday, said that the TTCB executive, its board and the entire cricket community are shocked at the alarming trend of senseless acts of violence against women.

He also took the opportunity to extend condolences to the family and friends of Andrea Bharatt, whose body was found in the heights of Aripo one week after she was abducted heading home from work.

Bassarath called on the authorities to act expeditiously in implementing measures that would eliminate the scourge of attacks on women.

He said a page could be taken from the initiatives taken by the TTCB and the regional body, Cricket West Indies, against the use of violence and abuse of any kind in the game. Bassarath said cricket is no longer the domain of men and has made great inroads with women’s participation at all levels and the TTCB is cognizant of the protocols necessary to protect them.

He pointed to intensive courses that all cricket coaches must undergo which involves a detailed element of child protection measures covering abuse and violence.

“Our youngsters from an early age attending our training sessions and camps are taught respect and obedience to the proper mode of behaviour and sound principles are inculcated in the cultivation of their character,” said Bassarath.

“The TTCB is intent on helping our young people to become the best they can be on the cricket field, and as exemplars and assets to the national community when off the field of play,” Bassarath said.

He said he TTCB is impressed with the results that their programmes have been making over the years especially in educating the young men and women on anger management and dispute resolution.

He said he was optimistic that the lifting of the covid19 restrictions will allow the TTCB to start their 2021 season and get the nation’s cricketers once more engaged in healthy and safe competition.

“We deplore all forms of abuse and stand against violence especially against our womenfolk and will continue to educate our youngsters on their roles in preventing tragedies like what has been engaging the national spotlight over the past days,” Bassarath said.

The Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) said, “The SSCL strongly condemns this seemingly unending, cowardly attacks on our women in TT.

“We urge our male population to immediately desist from any form of abuse, especially violence against our loving female members.

“The SSCL encourages our male members to seek guidance and counselling if the necessary situation arises.

“We also wish to urge our politicians to put aside their differences and party interest to pursue effective, efficient, strong legal measures and policing to swiftly end this scourge of criminal activities decimating our society. Let’s all work together for a better TT.”