TT boxer Alexander out of ICU

Boxer Michael Alexander - Sureash Cholai

TT boxer Michael Alexander, who was involved in an accident two weeks ago, is out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On January 27, Alexander was involved in an accident while riding his motorbike in Diego Martin. He was first admitted to the St James Hospital, before being transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

On Tuesday, Alexander’s coach Reynold Cox in a Whatsapp message told Newsday, “Michael is up and off the machine. He has slowly begun to communicate with close relatives.”

Alexander suffered broken ribs, punctured lungs and broken bones in his left hand, among other injuries.

Alexander, 27, has won multiple medals for TT including a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in the men’s light welterweight (64kg) category.