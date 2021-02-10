Train your sons to be better men

THE EDITOR: As women, we receive aspersions. We fear coming forward and speaking our truth. Our men, our sons see mere vulnerability so nonchalantly. There are too many heart-wrenching narratives of abuses suffered. Surprisingly, some of our women support the vicissitudes of other women. This should not be. How many times were you compelled to walk away from abusive relationships and suffered in silence?

We are confident at times in his change and desire for the psychological and emotional well-being of the relationship. There seems to be an inextricable bond as we interpret it to be. The love and devotion say to us that we should stay. We stay and the mask falls off. Later on, we are blamed if everything goes wrong. He builds a support system that already perpetuates his narcissistic traits. As a woman, perhaps you have accepted you were indeed at fault.

His true self is revealed. To others, he is the most sincere. Therefore, who would believe? We have accepted him at his worse and he thrived on our empathy. Our empathy disfigured our reasoning and now we are viewed as a punching bag for emotional, narcissistic and psychological abuses. But, you love him? His narrative to others paints you as unstable instead. More so his support system already strengthens his will and capacity to remain unchanged.

The woman is overlooked. He sees no value anymore. You have poured out your emotions but to no avail. Now, the discard and “happy riddance” leaving the woman to question her worth. He thrived in seeing her hurt. How can one support such abuses of our women? Regardless of the circumstances, walk away with your dignity. See yourself with virtue, grace, poise, and ebullience. You are a survivor.

You are worthy. You are more than what they say you are. It should never be "too late shall be the cry." Leave with your life and never suffer in silence. Speak out!

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain