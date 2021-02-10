The wrong direction

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says the justice system is “moving in the right direction.” But Mr Al-Rawi needs to read the room. All the indicators point to a collapse of justice itself.

No one, not even the family of Andrea Bharatt, can take comfort in the suspicious deaths of two suspects held by police in connection with her killing. Who can find closure with so many unanswered questions?

It’s not just in relation to Ms Bharatt’s case. Both suspects had more than 50 cases pending in court. What about those victims?

Contacted for comment on the death of one of the suspects, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued a facile remark: “I extend my condolences to the Bharatt family.”

Yet even Ms Bharatt’s father Randolph, speaking in the throes of anger and grief, had sense enough to indicate that he could not be satisfied with this outcome because it gave him no answers.

The nation now witnesses a situation in which the State failed to deter the commission of this crime, failed to discover the body in a timely manner, failed to bring about justice under the rule of law and assumption of innocence, and failed to render a forensic determination as to the cause of death (citing decay of the body, itself the result of the State’s delay: the body was found only last Thursday.)

The wholly inappropriate stance of Mr Griffith with regard to the use of force by his officers against civilians was known long before this scandalous turn of events, but those events are also the fruit of the failure of the State, the Police Complaints Authority and the political directorate to hold the police accountable for their abuses.

Also familiar is Mr Al-Rawi’s blaming of the Opposition. We have been told

ad nauseam that the UNC has failed to support the PNM’s legislative agenda.

The logical implication of this scapegoating is that the only solution is for voters to vote out UNC MPs five years down the road. Meanwhile, is Government content to allow citizens to die pending such a theoretical repudiation?

The Opposition is guilty of its own hyperbolic gallerying on this issue. But at least it has been clear that it desires one thing in order to support special-majority law: procurement-law reform.

Why has Mr Al-Rawi failed to negotiate with the Opposition to secure the passage of his legislative agenda?

Why does Mr Al-Rawi, the titular head of the Bar, consider it appropriate to use language like “obnoxious” and “crocodile tears” with reference to parliamentary representatives of the UNC, when thousands of people in the constituency he himself represents voted for that party?

Right direction? Wrong.