Steelin’ Love with Bruce Roberts at Kafé Blue

PANNIST Bruce Roberts will host his third annual Valentine’s concert: In Love with Bruce III: Steelin’ Love, on February 13, at Kafé Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Accompanying musicians include Joseph "Joey" Rivers, guitar; Rodney Harris, keys; Nigel Baptiste, bass; and Kevin Cooper on drums.

Guest performers will be Marcia Miranda, Dr Louis Nurse and Wayne Waldron.

Known from his days of playing the tenor pan with the band Louis & the Lynx, Roberts, the former Massy All Stars stage side pannist, is also a music educator and has adjudicated over a number of competitions and festivals, including the International Soca Monarch and Schools’ Panorama, said a media release.

Roberts said the arts and entertainment industry has suffered a major blow because of the global health crisis, but he decided to move forward with a carefully-planned, musical showcase.

“The energy and the magic created between a performer and the audience is priceless,” Roberts said in the release. “We want people to know two things about Steelin’ Love: we’re taking every safety precaution and we’re going to play the music as soulfully as we can just for them.”

Showtime is at 7 pm. For more info: 481-7546