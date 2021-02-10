Stage taken down; get ready for Digicel’s Together concert

This stage at the Queen's Park Savannah was set up to record Digicel's virtual concert in its campaign, The Carnival Lives On, and came down after two days. The concert will be aired on February 14. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THAT Savannah stage tabanca you're feeling can easily be assuaged by watching Digicel's Together concert. The digital operator built a mini-stage at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to record its virtual concert Together.

It will air on February 14 from 8 pm on TTT, Digicel’s Facebook page and its D’Music App. It will also be available on PlayGo and the video on demand section of Digicel+.

The mini-stage was temporarily constructed to record the concert and was taken down immediately after the two days of recording, Digicel’s head of public relations TT Colin Greaves told Newsday in e-mail responses.

When Newsday reported on the mini-stage on January 31, it drew many responses, with some people saying they wanted to put on a costume and run across the stage.

The concert will feature Digicel brand ambassadors Nadia Batson, Nessa Preppy, Nailah Blackman, Sekon Sta, Swappi and Rome, as well as steel orchestras BP Renegades and Massy Trinidad All Stars.

The two-hour show will also feature an “exciting face-off by two iconic former national extempo champions and a special appearance by the reigning 2020 Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons,” Greaves said.

“Without giving away too much, we also have leading chutney band Ravi B and Karma, a popular rhythm section and other big soca artistes along with great costuming and characters,” he added.

The concert was recorded over two nights.