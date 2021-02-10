Second suspect in Bharatt's case also beaten to death

Joel Balcon -

Joel Balcon, one of the two suspects held for Andrea Bharatt’s kidnapping and murder, was beaten to death.

An autopsy revealed he died from multiple blunt force trauma to the body.

The autopsy was done by pathologist Dr Eslyn Mc Donald-Burris at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James on Wednesday around noon.

Balcon, 36, who had 70 charges against him for rape, kidnapping, robbery and larceny, among other things, died at the Intensive Care Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, around 2.32 pm on Monday.

He was the second suspect arrested for questioning on Bharatt’s disappearance to have died in police custody.

Sources told Newsday Balcon was beaten before he was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. He then slipped into a coma.

The first suspect to die was Andrew Morris, who was arrested on January 31 at his Tumpuna Road home. Police reported there was a scuffle between Morris and other officers during the arrest. He was taken to the Arima General Hospital, where they said he refused food and medical assistance twice.

Police said Morris, who was diabetic and hypertensive, fell off a chair twice. After the second time, they said, he was taken to the emergency room, where he died while being treated.

His autopsy on Tuesday showed he was beaten to death. A private autopsy by Prof Hubert Daisley at the Simpson's Chapel, Couva, on Tuesday revealed he suffered trauma to the skull and chest with a blunt object. He had bilateral rib fractures which made his lungs collapse, and haemorrhaging of the brain.

The men were arrested on different occasions, days after Bharatt was reported missing on January 29. She was last seen getting into a car disguised as a taxi on an Arima stand. She was found dead on February 4 at the Heights of Aripo.

A first autopsy on Monday, at the Forensic Sciences Centre, was unable to determine the cause of death because of the state of decomposition of the body.

A private autopsy, on Tuesday morning, at Boodoo’s Funeral Home in Cunupia by Prof Hubert Daisley revealed she was beaten to death. The autopsy report said she sustained blunt force trauma to the head.