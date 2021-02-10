Sans humanité (without mercy)

THE EDITOR: A 14-year-old male child drops out of school, is a construction worker and helps his father in the garden. When “construction worker” was read to me by a colleague, I asked myself: Did a construction company employ this child? To do what?

Here is a child who once sat in a class, played with friends in the schoolyard at recess time, had a teacher, and these days should have been in a class online. This 14-year-old received no mercy, no humane treatment from this system which has been turning in on its children for quite some time now.

In a developed country, after three absences from a class, the teacher would have gone to the school’s database, put that child’s name in and his name would have gone to a mainframe in the Ministry of Education’s office. A social worker would have been dispatched immediately to that home to find out what is going on.

I also heard that one of the men who recently inflicted pain on our nation is also a drop-out. Who? What? Where? When? OK, the Bail Amendment Bill needs attention, but I am sure you all grew up hearing that “prevention is better than cure.”

As I am writing this, I am hearing through the airwaves that the home has failed our young men. How many drop-outs have there been over the years who were not given a second glance or a second chance.

I drove up to Tamana during the past week and there on the exit to Cumuto were two children, who could be about 14 years old, standing on the median selling bags of fruit. Many children are seen riding their bicycles and playing in the streets as you drive through communities.

An untiring advocate is again begging to fix the justice system. The French phrase “sans humanité” (no mercy) was used by our traditional calypsonians when competing against each other. They composed lyrical and comedic content, which had no mercy on their opponents. Crowd reaction determined the winner. Sans humanité now has new meaning for me, because our education system is sans humanité (without mercy). Our justice system is sans humanité. Our social services are sans humanité, our transportation system is sans humanité. I can go on and on.

In a country in which (according to a caller to a talk show) money went through like a dose of salts, families will be looked after. No child drops out of school without being a bleep on the education system’s radar, and a social worker dispatched to the address from which that bleep emanates.

Did we hear on the hustings pre-August 2020 that no child will be left behind? That 14-year-old was literally left behind by the adults who gave themselves the mandate to assist him.

I am hoping against hope that there is not another Ministry of Education consultation and that professionals with the mandate hit the streets. If you are afraid to knock on doors, invite parents of children who have dropped out of school or who do not have the devices they need, who cannot read at 14, or are unable to speak clearly, invite them to those empty fancy community centres, listen to them and put things in place to give the children the assistance that they need.

Have some mercy, please, begs the future.

ANNA MARIA MORA

counselling psychologist