RC church to give ashes by Q-tip, sprinkling

FILE PHOTO: Archbishop Gordon places ash on the forehead of a student from St Gabriel's RC school during Ash Wednesday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando in 2019. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The RC Church has announced changes in the distribution of ashes in light of the covid19 pandemic.

The changes apply to both the dates and the method of distribution.

In a release, the Archdiocese said to avoid overcrowding, Archbishop Jason Gordon has granted permission to impose ashes at services on Ash Wednesday and next Thursday and Friday. It said the two additional dates may be used if considered necessary by the parish priest.

In order to prevent coronavirus transmission, there will be two methods of distributing the ashes so as to avoid direct skin-to-skin contact. The first option would be for the priest/minister to sprinkle the blessed ashes on the top of the head of the penitent.

The second is for the priest/minister to anoint the penitent's forehead in the sign of the cross with a Q-tip dipped in the blessed ashes.

It said the ashes to be distributed this Ash Wednesday would be prepared by burning dried palm branches or leaves obtained by other means. The tradition of burning the palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday service could not be followed, as Palm Sunday Masses were suspended in 2020 because churches were closed because of the pandemic.

The statement reiterated that co-ordinated mass gatherings for the procession of worshippers are not permitted and urged the faithful to pray the Stations of the Cross especially on Fridays during Lent, either as private worship or at public services. It said Stations of the Cross may be held within the church, but those in attendance must remain in their pews, and the capacity guidelines now used for Mass must be used.

Worshippers should be reminded that a face mask, covering the nose and mouth, must be worn at all times when in public, whether outdoors or indoors, and they should keep a safe physical distance of six feet away from anyone not from their own household.

The Archdiocese said the health, safety and environment (HSE) Team will soon be issuing other guidelines for the Lenten season, especially with respect to Holy Week.