PAHO refines details for Covax vaccine delivery

PAHO director Dr Carissa F Etienne

Carissa Etienne, general director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said on Wednesday that 31 countries in the Americas have already provided information on their vaccination plans against covid19.

Etienne told a virtual press conference that PAHO has been supporting countries in more than 100 aspects of preparing to receive vaccines.

“We are distributing explanatory documents with recommendations for healthcare personnel on how to administer vaccines. There are 31 countries that have already provided information on their readiness for the receipt and distribution of vaccines. Another 20 nations are evaluating the cold-storage chain."

Etienne said all countries will receive 20 per cent of vaccines through the Covax mechanism, which will begin to be delivered in the coming weeks in a first small distribution group.

The Americas reported 1,600,000 covid19 cases in the last week, half of the global cases. In the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Barbados and St Lucia have reported increases in cases.

However, PAHO reported improvements in the US and Brazil, the worst affected by the pandemic.

Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, on the effectiveness of the vaccines, said that until Wednesday the WHO continued to carry out studies of all the already approved producers and so far all are effective, even against the three variants detected.

PAHO said research teams are working in Brazil to obtain new information on the variant found there.

Ciro Ugarte, director of emergencies, said the regularisation of the legal status of migrants should allow them to be in line to receive the vaccine in whatever country they are in.

“Many of the countries of the Americas have internal regulations in which they include migrants on their lists in order to control the spread of any pandemic. They are measures of equity and protection."

Barbosa explained that the objective is to reach 70 per cent of the vaccinated population, which will take several months, so all the necessary measures must be implemented in each country.