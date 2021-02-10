New postal code takes effect in south central Trinidad

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong speaks at the launch of the postal code project at the Couva Community Centre on Tuesday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

THE postal code project has officially been launched in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regional corporation, leaving the Diego Martin as the final area to be mapped and coded.

It is the 12th regional corporation to move forward with this since its inception in 2012 and was launched at the Couva Community Centre on Tuesday.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities Nicolette Duke commended the “hardworking staff,” who made this possible, adding that such projects drive sustainable development.

“Such a service, when it is fully realised, becomes a key driver in a country’s development.”

Although it is an expensive process, she said, it is one that is “hallmarked by accuracy and efficiency.”

TTPost director Carol David shared similar sentiments, saying the company is part of an industry that affects citizens’ daily lives.

She said the old system contributed to an “unreliable postal service.”

Chairman of the regional corporation Henry Awong said this was a particularly great achievement as it was the third-largest area after San Fernando and Mayaro, respectively.

He added that the area is mostly rural, which is why landmarks and the lamppost numbering system were still being used so often.

“With the introduction of the programme, from the info provided through my colleague, will fill the gaps and give exact addresses. This will assist us in the corporation.

“First responders would now be able to have access to a more precise address hence creating a much more efficient service delivery during critical times.”