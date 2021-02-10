Man to be charged for Bharatt's murder

Andrea Bharatt. -

A man and woman are expected to be charged with the murder and robbery of court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

Investigators visited the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday afternoon for advice on how to proceed with the case.

Sources said the investigators are expected to lay charges against a 24-year-old Malabar man and a35-year-old woman before the end of the day.

Newsday understands the man is expected to be charged for murder and the woman will be charged with receiving stolen property.

Bharatt, 23, got into a car she thought was a taxi on January 29.

Her body was found at the Heights of Aripo on February 4.