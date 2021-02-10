Law Association to CoP: Do your job

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

AT a time when the public is reeling from recent horrific crimes, this is not an opportunity for the Police Commissioner to advocate for a campaign of police brutality, the Law Association says.

In a broadside response to CoP Gary Griffith, who lashed out at the association and defence attorneys on Tuesday, the association said his repeated attacks amounted to “nothing more than an attempt by the Commissioner of Police to deflect the public’s attention from matters which are his responsibility.”

These are: receiving complaints of criminal activity from the public; prompt and thorough investigation of these complaints; efficient gathering, management, and storage of evidence; lawful apprehension and detention of suspects and the timely and diligent participation by police in the trial of suspects and all enquiries before trial.

The association’s secretary Shankar Bidaisee said in the release on Wednesday that when the commissioner attacks attorneys, he attacks the rights of every citizen to be represented by one and to freedom, even those accused of crime.

The CoP "has offered the public no assurances as to how the police service will better perform its functions in order to ensure a reduction in criminal activity, the speedy determination of criminal proceedings, and an increased conviction rate,” the association said.

It reminded Griffith that determining guilt was for the courts and, where applicable, juries. Sentencing was also for the courts, not the police.

“The police service, through its leadership, must accept responsibility for its own contribution to delays in the criminal justice system and the low rate of conviction.”

Pointing to the deaths in custody of two suspects in the kidnapping and murder of court clerk Andrea Bharatt, the association said they were held on suspicion and may have had prior convictions or have been out on bail, but that did not establish their guilt or justify their death outside the sanction of a court.

"Neither suspect was charged with any offence relating to Ms Bharatt’s murder," it said, but their deaths in custody in police custody meant "there can now be no charges laid against them, no trial, and no interrogation or determination of their guilt.

“The murder of Andrea Bharatt remains unsolved and solving it may involve confronting and dealing with the fact that the dead suspects may not have been involved at all.”

The association called on Griffith to assist the Police Complaints Authority in its investigations, as well as launching an immediate police investigation into the men’s deaths.

“The Commissioner of Police cannot separate citizen from creature for we are all created equal. We are all entitled to the protection of our Constitution and the due process of law.”