Judge: Driving demerit points law poorly drafted

A HIGH COURT judge has said certain sections of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which can ban someone from driving, were poorly drafted.

In particular, the sections Justice Frank Seepersad identified deal with disqualifying a driver for a year if he or she racks up seven or more demerit points in a year from when they got their permit and their avenue to appeal the decision of the Transport Commissioner.

In a written ruling on Wednesday, Seepersad said “precision and clarity of language” were paramount and Parliament had an obligation and responsibility to ensure that legislative provisions were “clear, certain and definite.”

“Greater care is required in the legislative drafting process,” he said.

But although he found the sections were poorly drafted, the judge still dismissed Zachary De Silva’s lawsuit, in which he challenged the legality of the demerit point system.

De Silva’s driver’s permit was suspended for six months after he allegedly amassed ten points.

Before dealing with the lawsuit, Seepersad said there appeared to be a lack of legislative clarity in the amendment to the law on the process for challenging a disqualification or suspension.

He said he had some difficulty in accepting it was Parliament’s intention for the High Court to review all the decisions of the transport commissioner to disqualify or suspend a driver, and invited submissions on what the proper forum should be, since De Silva’s had appealed the decision to suspend his permit.

Seepersad said the legislation referred to a “court of competent jurisdiction” and “court,” but did not specify which courts. He said, in practice, the summary (magistrates’) courts usually deal with traffic offences, but: “The court noted that a pivotal purpose of the amendment was to remove many traffic matters away from the magistrates’ court which enjoyed almost exclusive jurisdiction over same. “Against such a backdrop, the court asked itself, ‘Why would Parliament now place an additional burden on the High Court, while at the same time streamlining the procedure in order to reduce the number of traffic matters going before the summary courts?'”

He said any driver who wanted to dispute a ticket and the allocation of demerit points could still do so at the magistrates’ court, while appeals of the commissioner’s decision to disqualify could be taken to the Court of Appeal, since the High Court never exercised an appellate jurisdiction.

“The new system has made fundamental changes which can have a significant impact upon the motoring public, as infractions under the 2017 act now carry demerit-point consequences,” he said. “Parliament in its wisdom took a strong position in relation to traffic offences. Such a course is understandable and should be applauded given the carnage which occurs on our nation’s roads. A vehicle is a potential weapon and there is need to ensure that persons who drive do so responsibly and in a manner which does not jeopardize the safety of other road users.”

He said the demerit-point system could serve as a deterrent and force compliance with traffic laws.

De Souza received a fixed-date penalty notice in May 2020 for driving with a cellphone. He received two more tickets in July and September for breaching a traffic sign and because his front-seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

He paid the penalties and thought as a result, he would not get demerit points. He was told that he had accumulated ten demerit points, and of the intention to suspend his permit, and was invited to respond. He did so within the statutory period under the legislation.

His attorneys argued that the legislation gave the transport commissioner a discretion to disqualify a driver, but did not mandate that he does. De Souza’s lawsuit said apart from the decision being harsh, oppressive and disproportionate, it also failed to provide reasons.

Seepersad acknowledged that the new system took certain matters away from the summary courts and put them in the hands of the Licensing Authority and/or transport commissioner.

Since he recognised sections of the legislation created uncertainty, and required the court’s interpretation, he did not order De Silva to pay the State’s legal costs.

The Arouca driver was represented by attorneys Devvon Williams and Kimaada Ottley. Ravi Nanga, Rachael Theophilus and Savitri Maharaj represented the commissioner and the Licensing Authority.